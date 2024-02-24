Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Price Target Increased by 5.81% to 64.60

The average one-year price target for Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) has been revised to 64.60 / share. This is an increase of 5.81% from the prior estimate of 61.05 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 72.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.44% from the latest reported closing price of 74.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 932 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allison Transmission Holdings. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSN is 0.25%, a decrease of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 96,528K shares. The put/call ratio of ALSN is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Burgundy Asset Management holds 4,497K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,605K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 56.54% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,810K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,947K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,280K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,311K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,853K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,250K shares, representing a decrease of 13.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 21.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,750K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,858K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.

