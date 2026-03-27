Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Price Target Increased by 12.00% to 124.99

The average one-year price target for Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) has been revised to $124.99 / share. This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior estimate of $111.60 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.45% from the latest reported closing price of $116.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allison Transmission Holdings. This is an decrease of 419 owner(s) or 40.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSN is 0.19%, an increase of 17.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.56% to 85,113K shares. The put/call ratio of ALSN is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,314K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,847K shares , representing an increase of 14.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 33.42% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,599K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,034K shares , representing a decrease of 16.74%.

Boston Partners holds 2,316K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares , representing an increase of 11.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 32.18% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,284K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,439K shares , representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 6.68% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,211K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,229K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 11.61% over the last quarter.

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