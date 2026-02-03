Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Price Target Increased by 10.96% to 111.60

The average one-year price target for Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) has been revised to $111.60 / share. This is an increase of 10.96% from the prior estimate of $100.58 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $130.54 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.10% from the latest reported closing price of $111.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 950 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allison Transmission Holdings. This is an decrease of 121 owner(s) or 11.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSN is 0.22%, an increase of 8.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 99,719K shares. The put/call ratio of ALSN is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,034K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,959K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,847K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,932K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 19.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,697K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 10.99% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,584K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,344K shares , representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,439K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,504K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 17.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.