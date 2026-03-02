Is Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Allison Transmission (ALSN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Allison Transmission is one of 103 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Allison Transmission is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ALSN has returned about 28% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 4.2%. This means that Allison Transmission is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is China Yuchai (CYD). The stock has returned 41.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for China Yuchai's current year EPS has increased 17.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allison Transmission belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 54 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.3% so far this year, so ALSN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. China Yuchai is also part of the same industry.

Allison Transmission and China Yuchai could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

