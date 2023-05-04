Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Allison Transmission Holdings said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $47.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.73%, the lowest has been 1.13%, and the highest has been 2.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.35%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 841 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allison Transmission Holdings. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 10.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALSN is 0.21%, an increase of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 106,279K shares. The put/call ratio of ALSN is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.24% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allison Transmission Holdings is 47.36. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.24% from its latest reported closing price of 47.47.

The projected annual revenue for Allison Transmission Holdings is 2,869MM, an increase of 1.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Burgundy Asset Management holds 5,335K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,844K shares, representing a decrease of 9.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,322K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,412K shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,479K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,399K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 22.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,803K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 12.57% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2,558K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,592K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALSN by 13.25% over the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.

