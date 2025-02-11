ALLISON TRANSMISSION HLDGS Earnings Results: $ALSN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HLDGS ($ALSN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $2.01 per share, beating estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $796,000,000, missing estimates of $807,486,825 by $-11,486,825.

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HLDGS insiders have traded $ALSN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID S. GRAZIOSI (Chair, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,248 shares for an estimated $2,664,606 .

. THOMAS EIFERT (VP, Quality, Plan & Prog Mgmt) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,943 shares for an estimated $732,280 .

. JOHN COLL (SVP, Global MSS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $417,416 .

. ERIC C. SCROGGINS (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 2,762 shares for an estimated $302,812

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 238 institutional investors add shares of ALLISON TRANSMISSION HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

