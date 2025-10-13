Markets
Allison Transmission Bags $97 Mln Contract To Support US Army's Abrams Main Battle Tank Program

October 13, 2025 — 09:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN), Monday announced that the company has secured a $97 million contract to support the U.S. Army's Abrams Main Battle Tank program.

The contract underscores the company's commitment to supporting the Army's need for continuity of service, operational resilience and mission readiness around the globe.

Dana Pittard, Vice President for Defense Programs, Allison Transmission, commented, "From its 1970s origins to today's advanced variants, our transmissions have enabled the Abrams to maneuver with precision and resilience in the world's most demanding environments, when failure is not an option."

Currently, Allison's stock is trading at $80.54, up 1.35 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

