ALSN

Allison Transmission Announces New Labor Agreement With UAW Local 933

January 17, 2024 — 08:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN), a leading designer, and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, has officially announced that a new collective bargaining agreement has been ratified with the International United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) Local 933.

The newly approved contract covers approximately 1,600 UAW-represented employees who work at the Allison facilities located in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The agreement ended a dispute after months of contract negotiations when workers threatened to strike.

The contract has a duration of four years, expiring on November 14, 2027.

