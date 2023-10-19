Allison Transmission (ALSN) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Allison Transmission (ALSN) closed the latest trading day at $58.06, indicating a -1.71% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the automatic transmission maker had lost 1.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 6.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Allison Transmission in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 25, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.71, showcasing a 17.93% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $759.23 million, up 6.93% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7 per share and a revenue of $3.03 billion, signifying shifts of +26.58% and +9.44%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allison Transmission should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% higher. Allison Transmission is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Allison Transmission has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13, which means Allison Transmission is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that ALSN has a PEG ratio of 1.21 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

