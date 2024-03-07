Allison Transmission (ALSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Allison Transmission (ALSN) closed the most recent trading day at $75.39, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.51%.

Shares of the automatic transmission maker have appreciated by 24.19% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Allison Transmission in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.87, up 1.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $759.85 million, up 2.54% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.64 per share and revenue of $3.1 billion, which would represent changes of +3.24% and +2.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Allison Transmission. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.61% higher. Allison Transmission is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Allison Transmission is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.97. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.91.

It's also important to note that ALSN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.42. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Original Equipment industry stood at 0.83 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)

Zacks Investment Research

