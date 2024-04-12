Allison Transmission (ALSN) Stock Moves -1.2%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Allison Transmission (ALSN) closed at $80.88, marking a -1.2% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

Shares of the automatic transmission maker have appreciated by 9.16% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Allison Transmission in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 25, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $1.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.08%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $759.85 million, indicating a 2.54% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.64 per share and revenue of $3.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.24% and +2.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Allison Transmission. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Allison Transmission presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Allison Transmission currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.71. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.72.

Meanwhile, ALSN's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Original Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

