Allison Transmission (ALSN) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know

Allison Transmission (ALSN) closed the most recent trading day at $59.29, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the automatic transmission maker had gained 3.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 8.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Allison Transmission as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.71, up 17.93% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $757.05 million, up 6.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.93 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.32% and +9.42%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Allison Transmission. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Allison Transmission is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Allison Transmission currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.85.

Meanwhile, ALSN's PEG ratio is currently 1.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Original Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

