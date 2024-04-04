Allison Transmission (ALSN) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

Allison Transmission (ALSN) ended the recent trading session at $81.75, demonstrating a -0.54% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the automatic transmission maker had gained 7.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 10.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Allison Transmission in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.87, indicating a 1.08% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $759.85 million, indicating a 2.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ALSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.64 per share and revenue of $3.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.24% and +2.11%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Allison Transmission. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Allison Transmission is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Allison Transmission is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.75. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.91.

We can also see that ALSN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.82.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 149, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

