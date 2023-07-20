Allison Transmission (ALSN) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

Allison Transmission (ALSN) closed at $58.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automatic transmission maker had gained 10.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 23.63% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Allison Transmission as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.59, up 26.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $741.43 million, up 11.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.54 per share and revenue of $2.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.26% and +7.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allison Transmission. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.99% lower within the past month. Allison Transmission is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Allison Transmission is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.85, so we one might conclude that Allison Transmission is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ALSN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

