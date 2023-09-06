Allison Transmission (ALSN) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Allison Transmission (ALSN) closed at $59.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the automatic transmission maker had gained 1.05% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Allison Transmission as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $757.05 million, up 6.63% from the year-ago period.

ALSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.93 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.32% and +9.42%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Allison Transmission. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.04% higher within the past month. Allison Transmission currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Allison Transmission currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.36.

Meanwhile, ALSN's PEG ratio is currently 1.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

