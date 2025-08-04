Allison Transmission (ALSN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Allison Transmission (ALSN) reported revenue of $814 million, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.29, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $794.43 million, representing a surprise of +2.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales by End Market- Global Off-Highway : $16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.45 million.

: $16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.45 million. Net Sales by End Market- North America On-Highway : $417 million versus $441.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.

: $417 million versus $441.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change. Net Sales by End Market- Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other : $176 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $162.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.

: $176 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $162.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%. Net Sales by End Market- Outside North America On-Highway : $142 million versus $123.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.

: $142 million versus $123.26 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change. Net Sales by End Market- Defense: $63 million versus $52.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +46.5% change.

Here is how Allison Transmission performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Allison Transmission have returned -10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

