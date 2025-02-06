Allison Transmission (ALSN) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Allison Transmission (ALSN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share, indicating an increase of 1.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $791.22 million, representing an increase of 2.1% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Allison Transmission metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by End Market- North America On-Highway' will reach $395.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by End Market- North America Off-Highway' of $1.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -68.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by End Market- Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other' reaching $157.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by End Market- Defense' at $67.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by End Market- Outside North America Off-Highway' will reach $37.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by End Market- Outside North America On-Highway' stands at $135.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Allison Transmission have returned +3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, ALSN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

