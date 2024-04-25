Allison Transmission (ALSN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Allison Transmission (ALSN) reported revenue of $789 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.90, compared to $1.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $758.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88, the EPS surprise was +1.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Allison Transmission performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales by End Market- North America On-Highway : $420 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $386.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: $420 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $386.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Net Sales by End Market- North America Off-Highway : $4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -83.3%.

: $4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -83.3%. Net Sales by End Market- Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other : $160 million compared to the $178.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year.

: $160 million compared to the $178.41 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year. Net Sales by End Market- Defense : $48 million versus $41.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +77.8% change.

: $48 million versus $41.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +77.8% change. Net Sales by End Market- Outside North America Off-Highway : $42 million compared to the $27.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +82.6% year over year.

: $42 million compared to the $27.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +82.6% year over year. Net Sales by End Market- Outside North America On-Highway: $115 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $118.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

Shares of Allison Transmission have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.