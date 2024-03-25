Allison Transmission (ALSN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Allison Transmission (ALSN) ended the recent trading session at $79.10, demonstrating a +0.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automatic transmission maker had gained 5.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Allison Transmission in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.87, reflecting a 1.08% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $759.85 million, indicating a 2.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.64 per share and a revenue of $3.1 billion, representing changes of +3.24% and +2.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Allison Transmission should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Allison Transmission boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Allison Transmission is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.34. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.99.

It is also worth noting that ALSN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Original Equipment industry stood at 0.9 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 146, this industry ranks in the bottom 43% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

