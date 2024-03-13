Allison Transmission (ALSN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Allison Transmission (ALSN) closed the latest trading day at $75.56, indicating a +0.19% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.54%.

Shares of the automatic transmission maker have appreciated by 22.55% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Allison Transmission in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $1.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $759.85 million, up 2.54% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.64 per share and a revenue of $3.1 billion, representing changes of +3.24% and +2.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Allison Transmission. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.61% higher. As of now, Allison Transmission holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Allison Transmission is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.87. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.7 for its industry.

We can also see that ALSN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. ALSN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

