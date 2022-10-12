Allison (ALSN) Unveils E-Hybrid Propulsion for Combat Vehicles

Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN recently introduced the eGen Force, a company-first electric hybrid propulsion system for tracked combat vehicles. The eGen Force caters to the needs of the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program, as the system is designed for 50-ton tracked vehicles. It can also be extended to 70-ton tracked vehicles, thereby enabling it to meet requirements for future Main Battle Tank models.



The product acts like a power distribution system equipped with an electric motor and inverter for onboard vehicle power and parallel hybrid operation. This will reduce enemy detection, both auditory and thermal, by engine-off mobility, increasing the survival rate of soldiers.



While manufacturing the eGen Force System, Allison has blended its technical expertise in combat vehicles and electric hybrid propulsion solutions. Before designing the framework of the eGen Force, ALSN conducted a comprehensive trade study based on more than 70 years of cross-drive development to choose the optimal architecture for an electric hybrid combat vehicle that can optimize efficiency, performance, reliability and manufacturability. To reduce developmental risk, the renowned OEM combined established parts from its X1100-3B1 transmission, used in the Abrams Main Battle Tank, with new components built on tested design strategies.



Allison said that the eGen Force has begun dyno and engine stand testing that will be followed by vehicle testing in early 2023.



The company is partnering with American Rheinmetall Vehicles, LLC, (“ARV”) to integrate the eGen Force into the latter’s OMFV offering. The ARV vehicle delivers premium mobility and power solutions in a modern chassis that greatly benefits soldiers and squads in their mission.



ARV provides tracked and wheeled combat vehicle platforms and sub-systems to the U.S. Forces.



Allison is a proven player in the propulsion system domain. It is driven to expand its eGen Power portfolio. Recently, it formed a strategic cooperation agreement with Anadolu Isuzu, Turkey’s top manufacturer of buses and trucks, to expand propulsion solutions. Per the agreement, Allison will supply its eGen Power 100S electric axles to Anadolu Isuzu. These will be integrated with Anadolu Isuzu’s light-duty truck and midibus platforms for application in refuse, distribution and public transportation.



In another stride in its eGen Power products portfolio, the Germany-based vehicle manufacturer, Quantron, recently integrated Allison’s 130D e-Axle into its new fuel-cell electric vehicle. It is a heavy-duty truck capable of tractor and chassis derivatives and made its debut at the IAA Transportation 2022, which was held in Hanover, Germany, a while ago.



After a steady success in the eGen Power portfolio, the latest launch of its first electric hybrid propulsion system further contributes to its innovative product launches.



Shares of Allison have inched up 3.8% over the past year against its industry’s decline of 43.7%.



