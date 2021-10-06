Allison (ALSN) to Offer E-Transmission Solutions to US Army Fleet

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN is ramping up the development of its electrification technology for integration into the U.S. Army’s ground combat vehicle fleet, which includes tracked Infantry Fighting Vehicles and the Main Battle Tank.



Defense tracked and wheeled vehicle electrification is rapidly gathering steam and attracting heavy investments from the U.S. government. Electrified vehicles provide ample benefits to the military like silent mobility to escape enemy detection, increased survivability, exportable power provisions, and flexible functional modes.



The Next Generation Electrified Transmission brings together Allison’s two decades of extensive expertise in electrified propulsion. It is allying with the Defense partners and is fully dedicated to powering the Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), a vehicle program that could be the Army’s largest vehicle overhaul in more than four decades.



Allison will be working on an end-to-end development of a motor/generator and inverter system to be attached to a tracked vehicle transmission in coordination with the Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center. This pioneering technology has been selected by American Rheinmetall Vehicles and might also be considered by the Army, which has plans of replacing its present fleets with modernized versions that rely on electrification.



The Army noted that opting for electrification enhances soldiers' effectiveness in multi-domain operations and advances vehicle performance.



Allison is also looking into future defense applications for the eGen Power product family, consisting of a large range of motors that optimize on energy while providing high speeds and superior launch capability. Allison’s portfolio of defense electrification also offers the Transmission Integral Generator (TIG), which has been developed jointly with Leonardo DRS and has qualified in the stringent testing procedures of the Ground Vehicle Systems Center. The TIG converts mechanical power to electrical power and produces up to 120kW electrical power, thus reducing the dependence on conventional towable generators.



Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., a manufacturer of fully-automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, is the largest producer of fully-automatic transmissions, holding a leading position in several niche markets. The firm also offers electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Shares of the company have lost 7.8% over a year compared with the industry’s 27.6% decline.

Allison — which competes with players like American Axle AXL, Magna International MGA, and Meritor, Inc. MTOR

