Allison (ALSN) Teams Up With Autotech, Hits Delivery Milestone

Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN recently pledged a $15 million investment in Autotech Ventures, a venture capital (VC) firm, paving the way for the next frontier of mobility.



Per the joint venture, Autotech will provide Allison with direct exposure to relevant startups, VC expertise and high-tech companies in strategic areas of the transportation industry. The partnership is also in sync with Allison’s mission to advance its propulsion solutions in the dynamic and cut-throat vehicle industry.



Based in Silicon Valley, Autotech invests in and provides consulting services to early-stage transport technology startups with key focus on connectivity, autonomy, sharing, electrification and digitization in the transport tech space. Autotech’s tech scouting, tech absorption and team development capabilities will benefit Allison and elevate its research and business development capabilities. By leveraging Autotech’s solid ground through the investment, ALSN is poised to diversify its portfolio and deliver brand value and efficient, next-generation propulsion solutions to its customers.



In another important development, Allison recently hit a landmark by completing the delivery of its 2 millionth 1000 Series and 2000 Series, remaining focused on its vision to provide reliable, durable transmissions for light and medium-duty commercial vehicles. The milestone unit was delivered to Penske Truck Leasing, a leading global transportation services provider.



Both 1000 and 2000 series are widely popular in communities, from being used in ambulances to school buses to municipal and distribution and delivery trucks that support essential and critical businesses. Allison is confident that the landmark delivery will go a long way in testifying its commitment to high-quality propulsion solutions.



Allison’s shares have lost 9.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s 37.3% decline. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 26.2% for the current year.

