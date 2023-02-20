Allison (ALSN) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat, Registers Y/Y Growth

Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN posted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.52 a share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 owing to higher-than-anticipated sales from North America On-Highway, North America Off-Highway, Defense, Outside North America On-Highway and Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other end markets. The bottom line increased 32% on a year-over-year basis from $1.15 per share. Quarterly revenues of $718 million grew 11% from the year-ago period and crossed the consensus mark of $676 million.

Segmental Performance

Allison segregates revenues in terms of end markets served, which are as follows:



In the reported quarter, net sales in the North America On-Highway end market jumped 19% year over year to $333 million amid continued robust customer demand for last-mile delivery, regional haul and vocational trucks. Also, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $327 million.



Net sales in the North America Off-Highway end market declined 11% to $24 million from the year-ago period but crossed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.96 million.



In the reported quarter, net sales in the Defense end market declined 13% year over year to $47 million. However, the figure topped the consensus estimate of $41.15 million.



The Outside North America On-Highway end market’s net sales rose 24% year over year to $131 million in the quarter, led by improved demand in Europe, Asia and South America and outpaced the consensus mark of $105 million.



Net sales in the Outside North America Off-Highway end market declined 17% year over year to $29 million and lagged the consensus mark of $31.5 million.



Net sales in the Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other end markets rose 9% year over year to $154 million in the quarter, owing to higher demand for global service parts and support equipment and aluminum die-cast components. Moreover, the figure crossed the consensus mark of $142 million.

Financial Position

Allison saw a gross profit of $338 million, an 11% increase from $305 million for the same period in 2021, mainly driven by higher net sales and price increases on certain products.



Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter came in at $245 million, an increase of 11% from $220 million a year ago. The growth was led by higher gross profit.



Selling, general and administrative expenses in the quarter increased to $97 million from $79 million for the same period in 2021, driven by higher commercial activity expenses. Engineering – research and development expenses were $49 million, almost at the same level as the fourth quarter of 2021.



Allison had cash and cash equivalents of $232 million on Dec 31, 2022, up from $127 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Long-term debt was $2,501 million, marginally down from $2,504 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $224 million from $168 million for the same period in 2021, owing to a lower working capital requirement and a higher gross profit. Adjusted free cash flow in the reported quarter was $132 million, an increase from $105 million a year ago due to higher gross profit and higher net cash provided by operating activities.



In the fourth quarter, Allison repurchased $55 million of its common stock.

2023 Outlook

Allison’s full-year 2023 estimated net sales are in the band of $2,825-$2,925 million. Net income is expected in the band of $500-$550 million, and adjusted EBITDA is estimated within $965-$1,025 million. Adjusted free cash flow is estimated within $480-$530 million. Its expected net cash provided by operating activities is between $605 and $665 million. Capex numbers are in the band of $125-$135 million.

