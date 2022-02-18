Allison (ALSN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN posted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.15 a share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents owing to higher-than-anticipated contribution from all segments except the North America On-Highway end market. The bottom line also increased 117% on a year-over-year basis. Quarterly revenues of $644 million grew 20.4% from the year-ago period and surpassed the consensus mark of $596.9 million.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Allison segregates revenues in terms of end markets served, which are as follows:



In the reported quarter, net sales in the North America On-Highway end market inched down 1% year over year to $281 million amid lower demand owing to supply disruptions and raw material constraints. The metric also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $294 million.



Net sales in the North America Off-Highway end market skyrocketed to $27 million from $1 million recorded in the year-ago period on higher demand for hydraulic fracturing applications. The metric also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.5 million.



In the fourth quarter, net sales in the Defense end market expanded 23% year over year to $54 million. The figure also topped the consensus estimate of $41.8 million.



The Outside North America On-Highway end market’s net sales surged 38% year over year to $106 million in the quarter, courtesy of growth initiatives and recovery of customer demand from pandemic-related disruptions in the corresponding period of 2020. The metric also beat the consensus mark of $93 million.



Net sales in the Outside North America Off-Highway end market skyrocketed 218% year over year to $35 million on higher demand from energy, mining and construction sectors. The metric outpaced the consensus mark of $16.93 million.



Net sales in the Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other end market rose 19% year over year to $141 million in the quarter owing to higher demand for global service parts and support equipment. Moreover, the figure crossed the consensus mark of $134 million.

Financial Position

Allison had cash and cash equivalents of $127 million on Dec 31, 2021, compared with $310 million as of 2020-end. Long-term debt was $2,504 million, marginally down from $2,507 million. Adjusted free cash flow in the reported quarter was $105 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $128 million on increased capital expenditures.



Selling, general and administrative expenses fell marginally to $79 million from $80 million. Engineering – research and development expenses in the quarter increased to $50 million from $40 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by increased product initiatives spending.



In 2021, the company settled more than $500 million of share repurchases, representing 12% of shares outstanding as of Dec 31, 2020.

2022 Outlook

For 2022, Allison expects a demand boost in the Global On-Highway, Global Off-Highway and Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other end markets led by the ongoing global economic revival, strength in customer demand and price hike on certain products. It projects net sales in the band of $2,625-$2,775 million. Net income and adjusted EBITDA are envisioned in the band of $430-$520 million and $865-$975 million, respectively. Adjusted free cash flow is expected within $400-$500 million. ALSN expects to generate $570-$680 million in net cash provided by operating activities. Capex is forecast in the band of $170-$180 million.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, ALSN has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked players in the auto space include Tesla TSLA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and Dorman Products DORM and Standard Motor Products SMP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Tesla has an expected earnings growth rate of 40.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised around 22.3% upward in the past 60 days.



Tesla’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. TSLA pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.3%, on average. The stock has also rallied 11.3% over a year.



Dorman has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised around 0.2% upward in the past 60 days.



Dorman’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met the consensus mark in one. DORM pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.41%, on average. The stock has also rallied 1.4% over a year.



SMP Motor has an expected earnings growth rate of 5.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised around 0.2% upward in the past 60 days.



SMP Motor’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. SMP pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.27%, on average. The stock has also rallied 17.2% over a year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.