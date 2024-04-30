Allison (ALSN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Expectations

Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN delivered first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.90 per share, which rose 2.7% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88. Record quarterly revenues of $789 million grew 6.5% from the year-ago period's level and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $759 million.

Segmental Performance

Allison segregates revenues in terms of end markets served, which are as follows:



In the reported quarter, net sales in the North America On-Highway end market rose 11.7% year over year to $420 million. High demand for Class 8 vocational and medium-duty trucks and price increases on certain products resulted in sales growth.



Net sales in the North America Off-Highway end market surged 83.3% to $4 million from the year-ago period.



In the reported quarter, net sales in the Defense end market rallied 77.7% year over year to $48 million, driven by higher demand for Tracked vehicle applications.



The Outside North America On-Highway end market’s net sales of $115 million increased from $108 million generated in the corresponding quarter of 2023, primarily due to robust demand from energy, mining and construction sectors.



Net sales in the Outside North America Off-Highway end market surged 82.6% year over year to $42 million, thanks to high demand in Asia and better pricing.



Net sales in the Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other end markets fell 12.5% year over year to $160 million in the quarter.

Financial Position

Allison saw a gross profit of $366 million, which increased from $361 million reported in the year-ago quarter, mainly driven by higher net sales and price increases in certain products.



Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter came in at $289 million, which rose from $276 million reported a year ago. The growth was led by higher net sales and price increases in certain products.



Selling, general and administrative expenses in the quarter decreased to $86 million from $87 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Engineering – research and development expenses totaled $46 million compared with $44 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2023.



Allison had cash and cash equivalents of $551 million as of Mar 31, 2024, down from $555 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2023. Long-term debt amounted to $2.4 billion compared with $2.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $173 million. Adjusted free cash flow in the reported quarter totaled $162 million, down from $169 million generated in the year-ago period.



During the first quarter, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 9% to 25 cents per share, marking the fifth consecutive annual increase to its quarterly dividend.

Updated 2024 Outlook

Allison’s full-year 2024 net sales are estimated in the band of $3.05-$3.15 billion. Net income is expected in the band of $635-$685 million. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated in the range of $1.07-$1.13 billion. It expects net cash provided by operating activities between $700 million and $760 million. Capex is expected in the band of $125-$135 million. Adjusted free cash flow is estimated between $575 million and $625 million.

