Allison (ALSN) Provides FracTran Hydraulic Technology to Calfrac

Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN recently announced its pathbreaking hydraulic fracturing transmission, FracTran, which has been introduced by Calfrac Well Services Ltd. into its field operations. Calfrac is one of the largest hydraulic fracturing companies in the world.



FracTran’s integration into Calfrac’s fracturing units seeks to deliver exceptional performance in high-pressure duty cycles in severe operating environments. With a service life of up to 25,000 hours, it has been developed to ensure high reliability and designed in such a manner that it will enable a second life with no requirement for hard parts replacement.



There has been a marked improvement in the productivity of the Calfrac pump, equipped with FracTran compared with other hydraulic fracturing pumps. Calfrac is eager for more such collaborations with Allison in the future to aim for innovative solutions that will optimize the efficiency and performance of its fleet.



Designed to meet the unique demands of the fracturing industry, Allison’s latest innovation, in the Oil Field Series product line, maximizes customer productivity and delivers powerful performance under pressure. Regular product launches like the FracTran and TerraTran bode well for Allison’s long-term growth. FracTran is bolstering Allison’s global off-highway end markets. TerraTran, the innovative propulsion solution, purpose-built for the global construction and mining markets is also set to buoy Allison’s prospects. Allison’s efforts toward innovation through the 3414 Regional Haul Series’ fully-automatic transmission and development of products catering to electrification and fuel-cell markets for commercial vehicles, augur well.



Shares of ALSN have lost 4.1% over the past year compared with its industry’s 43% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ALSN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), currently.



Some better-ranked players in the auto space include BorgWarner BWA, Wabash National Corporation WNC and Standard Motor Products SMP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



BorgWarner has an expected earnings growth rate of 23% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 0.3% upward in the past 30 days.



BorgWarner’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. BWA pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.1%, on average. The stock has declined 24% over the past year.



Wabash has an expected earnings growth rate of 239.3% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been constant in the past 30 days.



Wabash’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. WNC pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51.26%, on average. The stock has risen 7.2% in the past year.



Standard Motor has an expected earnings growth rate of 5.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has remained constant in the past 30 days.



Standard Motor’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. SMP pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.34%, on average. The stock has risen 8.6% over the past year.

