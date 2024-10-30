Alligator Energy Reports Strong Progress and New Discoveries

Alligator Energy Ltd (AU:AGE) has released an update.

Alligator Energy Ltd’s latest quarterly report highlights significant progress across its projects, notably the discovery of new uranium deposits at the Big Lake Project and ongoing drilling advancements at the Samphire and Nabarlek North Projects. Despite minor setbacks, the company maintains a strong cash balance of $23.5 million, while the uranium market sees fluctuating prices amid global demand shifts. Investors are keenly observing these developments as Alligator Energy positions itself strategically within the evolving nuclear energy landscape.

