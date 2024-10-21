News & Insights

Stocks

Alligator Energy Ltd Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

October 21, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alligator Energy Ltd (AU:AGE) has released an update.

Alligator Energy Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting will be held on November 22, 2024, in Adelaide, with options for virtual attendance. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy forms and questions in advance, as voting will be conducted by proxy or in-person at the meeting. The meeting will include a financial statement review and a vote on the re-election of Director Paul Dickson.

For further insights into AU:AGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.