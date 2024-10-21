Alligator Energy Ltd Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

Alligator Energy Ltd (AU:AGE) has released an update.

Alligator Energy Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting will be held on November 22, 2024, in Adelaide, with options for virtual attendance. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy forms and questions in advance, as voting will be conducted by proxy or in-person at the meeting. The meeting will include a financial statement review and a vote on the re-election of Director Paul Dickson.

For further insights into AU:AGE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.