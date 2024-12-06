News & Insights

Alligator Energy Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

December 06, 2024 — 12:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alligator Energy Ltd (AU:AGE) has released an update.

Alligator Energy Ltd has announced the issuance of over 5.2 million unquoted equity securities as part of an employee incentive scheme. These options, which are not immediately tradable on the ASX, will eventually become available once transfer restrictions are lifted. This move reflects the company’s commitment to aligning employee interests with its long-term growth objectives.

