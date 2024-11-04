Alligator Energy Issues New Employee Incentive Options

Alligator Energy Ltd (AU:AGE) has released an update.

Alligator Energy Ltd has announced the issuance of over 19.4 million unquoted options under an employee incentive scheme. These options, which are not yet listed on the ASX, are subject to transfer restrictions until the stipulated conditions are met. This move is part of the company’s strategy to retain and motivate its workforce.

