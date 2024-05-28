News & Insights

Alligator Energy Advances Samphire Uranium Drilling

May 28, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk

Alligator Energy Ltd (AU:AGE) has released an update.

Alligator Energy Ltd has restarted drilling for uranium at the Samphire Uranium Project after a brief hiatus for the lambing season, aiming to expand the Blackbush resource. The company reported significant uranium intersections from earlier drilling and is set to continue with an intensive drilling program throughout the year. These efforts are part of their strategy to potentially increase the annual production rate for future feasibility studies.

