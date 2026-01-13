Allient Inc. (ALNT) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

A strong stock as of late has been Allient (ALNT). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 10.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $61.8 in the previous session. Allient has gained 13.3% since the start of the year compared to the 29% gain for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 54.3% return for the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 5, 2025, Allient reported EPS of $0.59 versus consensus estimate of $0.5 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 3.02%.

For the current fiscal year, Allient is expected to post earnings of $2.46 per share on $544.98 in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.86 per share on $573.88 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 19% and 5.3%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Allient has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Allient? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Allient has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 24.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 27X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 20.1X versus its peer group's average of 17.4X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Allient currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Allient meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Allient shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

