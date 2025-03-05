ALLIENT Earnings Results: $ALNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALLIENT ($ALNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, beating estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $122,010,000, missing estimates of $122,104,200 by $-94,200.

ALLIENT Insider Trading Activity

ALLIENT insiders have traded $ALNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICOLE R TZETZO purchased 427 shares for an estimated $9,983

ALLIENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of ALLIENT stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALLIENT Government Contracts

We have seen $728,487 of award payments to $ALNT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

