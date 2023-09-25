News & Insights

Markets

Allient Acquires Sierramotion For Undisclosed Terms

September 25, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Allient Inc. (formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc.) (ALNT) announced Monday that it has acquired Sierramotion Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sierramotion is a privately-owned company specializing in designing and engineering turn-key motion components and mechatronic solutions for robotic, medical, industrial, defense, semiconductor and other precision applications.

Sierramotion and Allient have already collaborated and partnered in the past to develop industry leading solutions for the motion market.

The acquisition will provide larger scale production capabilities for Sierramotion customers by leveraging the Allient global manufacturing footprint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.