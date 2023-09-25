Allient Acquires Sierramotion For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Allient Inc. (formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc.) (ALNT) announced Monday that it has acquired Sierramotion Inc. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sierramotion is a privately-owned company specializing in designing and engineering turn-key motion components and mechatronic solutions for robotic, medical, industrial, defense, semiconductor and other precision applications.

Sierramotion and Allient have already collaborated and partnered in the past to develop industry leading solutions for the motion market.

The acquisition will provide larger scale production capabilities for Sierramotion customers by leveraging the Allient global manufacturing footprint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.