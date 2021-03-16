Allied Universal to buy G4S after shareholders give final nod

March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. private security firm Allied Universal said on Tuesday around 79% of G4S shareholders had accepted its bid to buy the British rival for 3.8 billion pounds ($5.28 billion), ending a drawn-out takeover battle with Canada's GardaWorld.

Shareholders accepted Allied Universal higher offer of 245 pence per share over GardaWorld's 235 pence apiece bid. Allied had brought down its offer acceptance level to 50% plus one G4S share.

($1 = 0.7198 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

