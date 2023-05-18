Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit (APYRF) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.15 per share ($1.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APYRF is 0.28%, a decrease of 14.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.69% to 9,675K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.95% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit is 22.84. The forecasts range from a low of 18.49 to a high of $27.96. The average price target represents an increase of 16.95% from its latest reported closing price of 19.53.

The projected annual revenue for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Unit is 642MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,684K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APYRF by 2.54% over the last quarter.

POSAX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund holds 1,162K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing a decrease of 9.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APYRF by 1.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 958K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APYRF by 17.52% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 614K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing a decrease of 13.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APYRF by 8.12% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 570K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing a decrease of 18.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APYRF by 0.86% over the last quarter.

