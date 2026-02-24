Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) Price Target Decreased by 30.36% to 7.33

The average one-year price target for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:APYRF) has been revised to $7.33 / share. This is a decrease of 30.36% from the prior estimate of $10.53 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.25 to a high of $8.21 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.27% from the latest reported closing price of $12.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 26.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APYRF is 0.13%, an increase of 22.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.93% to 6,107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,792K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,744K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYRF by 7.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,110K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,106K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APYRF by 1.96% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 693K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares , representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYRF by 3.22% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 411K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYRF by 0.78% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 393K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 379K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYRF by 13.62% over the last quarter.

