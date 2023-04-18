Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.15 per share ($1.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APYRF is 0.28%, a decrease of 15.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 10,439K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.36% Upside

As of April 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is $27.02. The forecasts range from a low of $24.21 to a high of $30.82. The average price target represents an increase of 38.36% from its latest reported closing price of $19.53.

The projected annual revenue for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is $642MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP BlackRock Global Real Estate Fund Standard Class holds 262K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing an increase of 14.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYRF by 1.00% over the last quarter.

WMMRX - Wilmington Real Asset Fund Shares holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APYRF by 22.43% over the last quarter.

JPMORGAN INSURANCE TRUST - JPMorgan Insurance Trust Income Builder Portfolio Class 1 holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 15.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APYRF by 16.97% over the last quarter.

AVRE - Avantis Real Estate ETF holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 23.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APYRF by 23.86% over the last quarter.

RALIX - Lazard Real Assets and Pricing Opportunities Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

