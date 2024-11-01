Allied Properties price target raised to C$19 from C$18 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Pammi Bir raised the firm’s price target on Allied Properties (APYRF) to C$19 from C$18 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
