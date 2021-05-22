Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 24x Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Allied Motion Technologies has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Allied Motion Technologies?

NasdaqGM:AMOT Price Based on Past Earnings May 22nd 2021 free report on Allied Motion Technologies

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Allied Motion Technologies would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 29% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 117% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 6.3% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 17%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Allied Motion Technologies' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Allied Motion Technologies' P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Allied Motion Technologies currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Allied Motion Technologies (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

