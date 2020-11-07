Allied Motion Technologies Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$95m, some 5.2% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.42, 57% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGM:AMOT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Following the latest results, Allied Motion Technologies' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$391.2m in 2021. This would be a notable 8.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 13% to US$1.72. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$390.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.73 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 9.8% to US$48.67. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Allied Motion Technologies at US$51.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$46.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Allied Motion Technologies' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Allied Motion Technologies' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 8.2%, compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 7.4% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Allied Motion Technologies' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Allied Motion Technologies analysts - going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Allied Motion Technologies .

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.