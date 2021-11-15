Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.025 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AMOT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AMOT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.96, the dividend yield is .24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMOT was $41.96, representing a -6.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.70 and a 60.81% increase over the 52 week low of $26.09.

AMOT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). AMOT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports AMOT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 50.5%, compared to an industry average of 36.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the amot Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

