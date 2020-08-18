Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

Dividends
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AMOT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that AMOT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.81, the dividend yield is .26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMOT was $46.81, representing a -6.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.98 and a 146.37% increase over the 52 week low of $19.

AMOT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). AMOT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports AMOT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -33.33%, compared to an industry average of -31.2%.

