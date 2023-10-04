Allied Motion Technologies (FRA:HWY) Price Target Increased by 7.28% to 44.12

The average one-year price target for Allied Motion Technologies (FRA:HWY) has been revised to 44.12 / share. This is an increase of 7.28% from the prior estimate of 41.13 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.38 to a high of 46.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.28% from the latest reported closing price of 28.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allied Motion Technologies. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWY is 0.25%, a decrease of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 11,516K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACK Asset Management holds 807K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 611K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 511K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares, representing a decrease of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWY by 11.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 388K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 326K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares, representing a decrease of 12.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWY by 11.36% over the last quarter.

