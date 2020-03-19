Allied Healthcare Products Gains 30%

(RTTNews) - Shares of mechanical ventilator maker Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) are surging more than 30% Thursday morning. The company could be gaining for a fact that people who are admitted to the ICU affected with COVID-19 need mechanical ventilation to treat severe hypoxic respiratory failure associated with the disease.

As the coronavirus pandemic is spreading to more people, the American hospital association estimates the number of people affected by the epidemic can go to 96 million in the next couple of months with 1.9 million intensive care unit admissions, 4.8 million hospitalizations, and 480,000 deaths.

AHPI is currently trading at $25.69. It has traded in the range of$0.92- $45.00 in the past one year.

