Allied Healthcare Product Inc. Shares Close the Day 15.2% Higher - Daily Wrap

Allied Healthcare Product Inc. (AHPI) shares closed today 15.2% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 18.9% year-to-date, up 19.6% over the past 12 months, and up 157.3% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.8%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $6.40 and as low as $4.85 this week.

Shares closed 59.4% below its 52-week high and 93.3% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 62.7% higher than the 10-day average and 63.7% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at -1.3.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Health Care industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by 214.2%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by 248.3%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.