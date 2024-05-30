News & Insights

Allied Group Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Allied Group (HK:0373) has released an update.

Allied Group Limited held its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with over 99% of shareholders approving all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and granting mandates for securities issuance and share repurchase. The company has the authority to issue additional shares and repurchase existing shares, as per the mandates passed. The scrutineer for the vote was Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, ensuring the integrity of the voting process.

