Allied Gold’s Strategic Appointments and Mining Contracts

Allied Gold Corporation has announced strategic management and board appointments, enhancing operational oversight and governance. The company awarded mining contracts for its Kurmuk project and West Africa operations to reputable international contractors, aiming for long-term success. These developments include consolidating management in Toronto and optimizing its mining operations.

