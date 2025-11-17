Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC) Price Target Increased by 15.31% to 39.91

The average one-year price target for Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC) has been revised to $39.91 / share. This is an increase of 15.31% from the prior estimate of $34.61 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $48.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.15% from the latest reported closing price of $23.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allied Gold. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 21.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAUC is 0.68%, an increase of 25.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.29% to 56,542K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 14,737K shares representing 11.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,792K shares , representing an increase of 19.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAUC by 78.72% over the last quarter.

Orion Resource Partners holds 5,612K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,714K shares , representing a decrease of 37.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAUC by 85.53% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,660K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,615K shares , representing a decrease of 26.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAUC by 60.04% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 3,532K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,870K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,525K shares , representing a decrease of 57.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAUC by 39.99% over the last quarter.

